The last day of a tumultuous year filled with NBA thunderbolts has arrived.

I'm still, for the record, trying to process the May Madness alone: Gregg Popovich being forced to step down for health reasons in San Antonio ... Dallas winning the Cooper Flagg lottery with a 1.8% chance to do so ... and Indiana uncorking comeback after improbable comeback to reach the NBA Finals for just the second time in franchise history.

Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis were all traded in June. The Lakers were sold for a record valuation of $10 billion soon after the Celtics were sold for $6.1 billion. Also in June: Those aforementioned Pacers extended Oklahoma City to seven games in the NBA Finals and might have even won Game 7 had Tyrese Haliburton not joined Boston's Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee's Damian Lillard in a dreaded and dispiriting Sports-Devastation-Happens-In-Threes Club by sustaining a torn Achilles during the playoffs. Then in July, without warning, Milwaukee waived-and-stretched Lillard's contract to create the needed financial flexibility to sign Myles Turner away from the Pacers ... setting up Lillard to return to the team in Portland that he never really wanted to leave.

More recently: On Oct. 23 — just two days into the regular season — those same Trail Blazers lost head coach Chauncey Billups when Billups was arrested and indicted as part of a federal gambling probe that has also led to Miami's Terry Rozier being placed on indefinite leave by the NBA.

Yet as we move into 2026, eager to see whether OKC can become the NBA's first repeat champion since the dynastic Warriors of 2017 and 2018 — or if we're headed for an eighth different champion in a span of eight seasons for the first time — I still say that none of the above will be remembered quite like the wildest February #thisleague has ever seen.

Jimmy Butler got traded from Miami to Golden State. De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine were swapped in the same three-team transaction that landed Fox with the Spurs and LaVine with the Kings. Brandon Ingram was dealt to Toronto, Khris Middleton and Kyle Kuzma got traded for each other by the Bucks and Wizards ... and all of it somehow paled in comparison to what happened in the wee hours of Feb. 2 in Cleveland.

The Trade.

The Mavericks, while on the road to face the Cavaliers, willingly agreed — when absolutely no one or nothing was forcing them to do so — to hand-deliver Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and one solitary unprotected first-round pick in 2029.

This Friday, on Jan. 2, The Trade will be 11 months old. It led to the angriest fan reaction to any transaction that I've ever seen in more than three decades as an NBA reporter, ultimately steered initially supportive Mavericks ownership into firing GM Nico Harrison on Nov. 11 for conceiving and swinging such a lopsided (in the wrong direction) deal not even eight months removed from Dončić leading Dallas to the NBA Finals and continues to be extremely hard to believe.

I've written numerous longform stories about The Trade this year in its aftermath and figured that I should bring some of them back in this Farewell To 2025 column. Just so you know: The following four stories now rank, in order, Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 5 among the top five most-read pieces in the four-plus-year history of The Stein Line:

Some of those pieces mention what is frequently referred to here as The 77 Stages of Grief for Mavericks fans. For anyone who doesn't live in the DFW area and might be wondering if the lingering hurt and fury is legitimately that severe to merit so much ongoing coverage, I promise you: Losing Dončić in the manner that the denizens of Mavsland did really is that deep. I truly believe we've never seen a trade like it.

The sense here is that lots more madness awaits us in 2026 after this Year of Trades (and chaos). Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee. Victor Wembanyama's rise in San Antonio after last season's deeply scary blood clot. The prospect of a Tatum comeback this season. What happens with Stephen Curry's Warriors and what Steve Kerr himself just referred to as Golden State's "fading dynasty." The AJ Dybantsa/Darryn Peterson/Cam Boozer draft lottery in May. The Knicks' best shot at a championship since 1973. The blossoming Thunder/Spurs rivalry. The idea that this could — stress: could — be LeBron James' last season.

So much to chronicle. So much to take in and process from the 12 months we put on a bow on today. So much for me to be grateful for: Most of all your devoted readership and support for what contributing writer The People's Insider Jake Fischer and I are trying to do with our coverage. Thank you for everything!

🎉🎉🎉 On the final day of this calendar year, I will have the privilege of setting my notebook and phones aside (as much as possible) to be a full-on fan in the evening hours. The Buffalo Sabres are in town to play the Stars in their once-per-season Dallas visit. They arrive with the NHL's longest-ever playoff drought at 14 seasons at counting … but suddenly a nine-game winning streak.

HOPE!

There's nothing like sports hope.

And here's hoping that you, too, have the opportunity to bid adieu to 2025 and ring in 2026 in a fashion that delights you as much as I love watching Tage Thompson. Here's hoping, furthermore, that some of my resolutions about losing weight and various other improvement measures actually stick in '26. And here's hoping, most selfishly of all, that my New Year's Eve plans go a little better for me than Sunday's Cal State Fullerton-at-SMU fan experience turned out … as I wrote about below:

Visits to Dallas by the Buffalo Sabres and the Cal State Fullerton men's basketball team have combined to give me a wonderful opportunity to embrace my inner sports fan late in the calendar year.

See you next year everyone! We have big, big plans to make it must-read here.