Jake Fischer and I have combined again to share the latest Intel piling up in our notebooks regarding the high volume of front office changes already witnessed leaguewide, specific happenings in Phoenix and Atlanta and a bit of trade chatter.

Let's dive in:

The Nuggets fired general manager Calvin Booth at the same time they dismissed coach Michael Malone ... with three games still to play in the regular season.



The Pelicans (David Griffin) and Kings (Monty McNair) then swiftly parted ways with their lead executives almost as soon as their seasons ended.



Then the Hawks suddenly announced Monday that they are searching for a new president of basketball operations after dismissing Landry Fields.



These waves of significant organizational change all over the NBA map might not be calming, either.