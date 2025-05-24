A look at this summer’s NBA free agent market for point guards and the two familiar names at the forefront
The Jake Fischer Latest leads off with — yup — Kyrie Irving and James Harden
You have to rewind more than three years, all the way back to February 2022, for the last time Kyrie Irving and James Harden played together as Brooklyn Nets teammates.
Yet there are still times, like now as the NBA's latest free agency summer dribbles into view, that some league observers still regard their futures as somewhat intertwined.