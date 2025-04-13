Do you remember, way back in late September, when the Minnesota Timberwolves suddenly agreed to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks on the weekend before training camp and after the most successful 'Sota season in 20 years?



We can say now, in retrospect, that the Wolves appear to have set the tone for a 2024-25 season filled with surprises in terms of trades and, more recently, later-than-ever coaching changes made by winning teams.



Luka Dončić? Stunningly traded away in what many regard as the most shocking deal in league history. Jimmy Butler and De'Aaron Fox? They also headlined blockbuster deals. Taylor Jenkins? Fired with nine games to go in the regular season. Michael Malone? Fired with three games to go in the regular season ... and on the same day as GM Calvin Booth.



It's little wonder, then, that countless executives and coaches leaguewide are forecasting a very active offseason. That messaging has been transmitted frequently to The Stein Line in recent days and is why, on this final Sunday of the regular season, two NBA scribes you know and trust have joined forces to assemble an around-the-league notebook filled with lots of the latest reporting on what to look for next.

New Orleans. Phoenix. Philadelphia. Portland. Dallas.



To the latest on all those teams and more ....