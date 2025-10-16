It was inevitable.

It was inevitable as soon as I found out that I would be spending most of final week before the start of the 2025-26 regular season in the whirlwind of Las Vegas.

It was inevitable, specifically, that this would be one of those weeks that the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza got pushed into Wednesday (or Thursday).

Apologies! Lots of running around over the past few days for me and my DLLS Sports colleagues on our trip to Sin City has (until now) prevented me from publishing something since my last around-the-league notes compilation. Fear not, though. I'm back at my desk and

Jake Fischer and I will have our usual slew of stories to share across the rest of this week (and beyond) as the NBA's 80th season gets started for real.

Tuesday was especially busy for yours truly because I was reporting on the contract extension that the Dallas Mavericks have sealed with coach Jason Kidd. It then emerged Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings were indeed signing Russell Westbrook after a monthslong flirtation — while also committing to a rookie scale extension for Keegan Murray — and later that Malcolm Brogdon had stunningly announced his retirement to bring a swift end to his stint with the New York Knicks.

See? Busy week.

Anyway ...

I am long overdue for a Numbers Game compilation. I've gradually moved it out of the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza alignment and think I'm going to start running it as a completely separate entity once the regular season is underway, but it seemed like a good vehicle to get us going today.

So then ...

3

Kidd's extension means that three of the five coaches already under contract elsewhere that the Knicks are known to have formally requested permission to speak to in June have since landed new deals. Houston's Ime Udoka and Chicago's Billy Donovan were the first two.

2

Yet to receive a contract extension from that group since the Knicks were denied permission to speak to them: Minnesota's Chris Finch and Atlanta's Quin Snyder. The Timberwolves, of course, are coming off back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals.

4

The Knicks ultimately hired Mike Brown to succeed the ousted Tom Thibodeau. Brown has previously been a head coach four times; twice with the Cavaliers in addition to his tours with the Lakers and Kings. (Brown also stepped in as acting head coach for Steve Kerr in Golden State in both the 2017 and 2022 playoffs.)

358

In August I published my annual All-Lefty Team (as found below). But I didn't include this pretty remarkable factoid: There have only been 358 recorded left-handed players in league history, according to Stathead, to appear in at least one regular season NBA game.

5,000

In the NBA's 79 seasons to date, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, more than 5,000 different players are believed to have appeared in at least one regular-season game. It is difficult to provide a more precise number than that because record keeping in the 1940s was not as reliable when the league was known as the Basketball Association of America.

7

Southpaws have thus essentially accounted for a mere 7% of the NBA's overall population. It is generally assumed that roughly 10% of the global population is left-handed.

79

Another good one from Basketball Reference: 79 of those aforementioned 5,000-plus NBA players have appeared in exactly one regular season game … including San Antonio's Riley Minix last season.

80

I've written this line a lot lately but that's probably because I have always been overly focused on round numbers ever since a friend told me very early in my life as a trading card collector that the cards featuring star players often ended with a zero or two zeroes: The 2025-26 season will indeed be the NBA’s 80th season.

518

There were 518 different players in the nine-season history of the old red, white and blue American Basketball Association. A new Substack published by Isi Baly is profiling every one of them.

6

Sacramento will be the sixth different stop for Westbrook over the past seven seasons. Since Oklahoma City traded him to Houston in July 2019, Westbrook has played for the Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets.

10

The Kings are also the 10th team in 13 seasons for Westbrook's new Sacramento teammate Dennis Schröder, who is fresh off leading Germany to the EuroBasket crown alongside Orlando's Franz Wagner.

25

There were 25 in-season trades during the 2024-25 campaign according to the bookkeeping of ESPN's Bobby Marks.

20

Twenty of those trades were consummated in February.

3

In summer free agency, by contrast, we only saw three deals reach the $100 million level. Kyrie Irving landed a three-year deal worth nearly $119 million to re-sign with the Mavericks, Myles Turner signed a four-year, $109 million pact with Milwaukee after the Bucks waived-and-stretched Damian Lillard and Chicago restricted free agent Josh Giddey re-upped with the Bulls on a four-year, $100 million pact.

20

This, you see, is an extensions league now. More and more we see players opt for signing contract extensions that enable them to avoid the increasing crapshoot that is free agency. As Jake wrote here in May, under the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, there were an average of two veteran extensions completed per season. That annual average rose to 10 veteran extensions during the lifespan of the 2017 CBA. Since the latest labor agreement was instituted in July 2023, we've seen an average of 20 players per season sign veteran extensions, according to data obtained by The Stein Line.

6

Six former first-round picks from the 2022 NBA Draft have secured rookie scale extensions ahead of Monday's 6 PM ET deadline: Orlando's Paolo Banchero, Houston's Jabari Smith Jr., Sacramento's Keegan Murray, Miami's Nikola Jović and the Oklahoma City duo of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

15

There are 15 more former first-round picks from the Class of 2022 who are eligible for an extension before Monday's deadline. Notables include Atlanta's Dyson Daniels, Houston's Tari Eason, Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin, Portland's Shaedon Sharpe, Phoenix's Mark Williams, Utah's Walker Kessler and two duos: Detroit's Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and Denver's Christian Braun and Peyton Watson. Players in that group who don't sign extensions will become restricted free agents next summer.

14

ESPN's Marks points out that we have seen a total of 14 such extensions on Deadline Day in each of the last two Octobers.

32

Brogdon, who announced Wednesday that he is retiring at age 32, was the 36th overall pick in 2016 by Milwaukee and went on to win Rookie of the Year (2017) and Sixth Man Award (2023) honors.

11.6

Atlanta's Trae Young led the league last season by averaging 11.6 assists per game ... making him the first-ever Hawk to lead the league in that category.

29-1

Wild reminder: Oklahoma City was 29-1 against Eastern Conference teams last season. That established a new league record.

27-3

The previous record in that category was a 27-3 mark shared by the 2015-16 Warriors, 2006-07 Mavericks and 1999-2000 Lakers.

2

Only two Eastern Conference teams — New York and Cleveland — cracked this season's five-game schedule on Christmas. The Cavaliers visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the day's first game.

8

The first regular-season game that I will see in person this season — San Antonio at Dallas on Wednesday night — will be the Mavericks' record eighth season opener against the Spurs in the 46-season history of the franchise.

The Stein Line is a reader-supported newsletter with both Free and Paid subscriptions available … and those who opt for the Paid edition are taking an active role in the reporting by providing vital assistance to bolster my independent coverage of #thisleague. Feel free to forward this post to family and friends interested in the NBA and please consider becoming a Paid subscriber to have full access to all of my posts. As a reminder: Tuesday editions, on this and every Newsletter Tuesday, go out free to anyone who signs up, just as my Tuesday pieces did in their New York Times incarnation. Thanks for reading The Stein Line! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Film Session

After a trip to Vancouver to cover Mavericks training camp for DLLS Sports, we did five shows this week from the Westgate Vegas SuperBook before and after Wednesday's Mavericks-at-Lakers preseason game. I've enclosed a link to Tuesday's YouTubed extravaganza after my report on Kidd's second contract extension as Mavericks coach:

Also: After a quarter-century as a frequent talkSPORT listener, I have joined the United Kingdom's pre-eminent radio broadcaster for football to contribute to talkSPORT's NBA coverage as it expands its reach in chronicling North American sport. Here's a recent season preview conversation that I had with talkSPORT's Brian T. Smith, who covered the NBA for both The Houston Chronicle and The Salt Lake Tribune before moving to London.

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week