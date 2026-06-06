The playoffs don't just determine the season's champion. They help shape many teams' offseason strategies, illuminate leaguewide trends and often reveal roster shortcomings as teams are eliminated.

One clear theme that keeps coming up in discussions with representatives from the 28 teams watching these NBA Finals from afar: How do we combat Victor Wembanyama?

Wemby's late-game missteps Friday night, when he committed a crucial turnover and missed a potential game-winning shot in the final 10 seconds of a devastating 105-104 Game 2 defeat to the New York Knicks, don't change the leaguewide reality. San Antonio's French phenom has cast a 7-foot-4 shadow (at least) over offseason possibilities all over the NBA map. Front office figures mention him often when handicapping the Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sweepstakes, since The Greek Freak would be an ideal counter to Wemby for whichever team is fortunate enough to acquire him. And you certainly hear often that teams are generally looking to add more size in the draft later this month and via the trade market or free agency.

The tallest Spur you can think of, whatever his actual height, is certainly a catalyst for such thinking.

Let's dive into the latest trade rumbles we've been collecting all week while Wemby and his Spurs, who are suddenly facing a daunting 2-0 series deficit as these Finals shift to Madison Square Garden, have been center stage ...

As much as the idea of Oklahoma City splurging for Giannis to counter Wemby might make sense on paper, league sources with knowledge of the Thunder's thinking continue to dismiss them as a legitimate Antetokounmpo suitor.