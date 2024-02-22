All-Star Weekend Photo Album
I ain't the best photographer in the game ... but I had to try to capture the spirit of a fun trip to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite my well-chronicled limitations as a photojournalist, I do like to at least try.
Especially when it’s a special trip.
So …
Enclosed is a smattering of my best efforts from All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. I’ve mentioned often that it’s one of my favorite NBA cities (for visiting purposes) and hopefully this assemblage of pictures gives you a sense of what it was like and the stuff I saw.