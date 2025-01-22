Tuesday proved to be a rather eventful evening for everyone in the basketball public on Jimmy Butler Trade Watch.



First: The Phoenix Suns made a deal with the Utah Jazz to turn their only tradeable first-round pick into three tradeable first-rounders.



Next: Butler wore Li-Ning sneakers with a distinctly Suns colorway in Miami's 116-107 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

What does it all mean?



Let's break it all down.