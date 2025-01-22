All the Jimmy Butler trade latest
What the Suns’ Tuesday night trade means for Butler’s future in Miami
Tuesday proved to be a rather eventful evening for everyone in the basketball public on Jimmy Butler Trade Watch.
First: The Phoenix Suns made a deal with the Utah Jazz to turn their only tradeable first-round pick into three tradeable first-rounders.
Next: Butler wore Li-Ning sneakers with a distinctly Suns colorway in Miami's 116-107 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
What does it all mean?
Let's break it all down.