It’s Jake Fischer on around-the-league NBA notes duty on this Sunday
The proprietor of this publication is in Oklahoma City attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
No need to fret. I’ve got your Sunday around-the-league NBA notes.
Lots of them.
To the latest from my notebook on the two teams battling in these Finals, mounting interest in Myles Turner, developments in Detroit and Orlando, updates on some big-name guards … and more: