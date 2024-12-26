All the latest from NBA Trade Season
Leading off, naturally, with all the reaction and analysis sparked by Pat Riley's thunderous statement about Miami's refusal to field offers for Jimmy Butler
Around-the-NBA notes on a Thursday?
On the day after Christmas?
On the day after the first four games on a five-game Christmas slate were decided by 15 total points.
On the day after the NBA's TV ratings on Christmas nearly doubled from last Christmas?
As it should be!
To the latest from my notebook on Jimmy Butler, Pat Riley's very public statement about Miami's refusal to trade Butler in-season and other pressing NBA trade topics ... including a previously undiscussed scenario to track: