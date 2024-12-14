As we've been saying all week: It's that time of year.

Example: At lunchtime Friday, we published a Jake Fischer piece on Atlanta's Dyson Daniels that led off with a whisper about Indiana's determination to acquire a backup center before the weekend ran out.

Within hours it emerged that the Pacers have a trade agreement in place to acquire Miami's Thomas Bryant, who becomes trade-eligible Sunday.

Sunday, of course, is Dec. 15th. The date synonymous with the launch of NBA Trade Season.

It demands an around-the-league notebook on this particular Saturday as well as Sunday.

So let's dive in. All of our latest trade buzz, once again leading off with Miami's in-the-news Jimmy Butler, follows here: