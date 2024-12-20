ORLANDO, Fla. — Around-the-league NBA notes on a Friday?

On a Friday that finds both Jake Fischer and I together in Central Florida at the NBA's annual G League Showcase?

As it should be!

To the latest from our notebooks after our first day and change on the ground here in Central Florida ... naturally leading off with the Denver Nuggets' trade outlook after another disturbing loss for the 2022-23 champions

Zach LaVine scored 36 points night in Chicago's surprising victory at Boston.

Not long after, Denver skidded to an embarrassing defeat in Portland when it couldn't prevent Anfernee Simons from converting a game-winning layup.

So …

LaVine-to-the-Rocky Mountains?

Are we headed for an in-season trade that would truly qualify as a blockbuster and involve All-Star (and All-Star adjacent) players who hold significant salaries?

Like … urgently?

Not so fast.

As they process another humbling L to go with the Nuggets' recent defeat in the nation's capital to the 4-21 Wizards, Denver has many questions and variables to ponder between now and the Feb. 6 trade deadline.