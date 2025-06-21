Around-the-league NBA notes on a Friday?

It's a dual Fischer-and-Stein effort that brings you the latest on the Kevin Durant trade talks, fresh Intel on additional trade matters, some draft morsels, updates on New York's coaching search and more:

Kevin Durant trade uncertainty continues to loom over the entire league.

Will the fourth trade of Durant's career materialize before Wednesday night's draft?