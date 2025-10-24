Opening week in the NBA has been an absolute roller-coaster.

Some of the games have been ridiculously great ... and yet the on-court goodness can't give #thisleague any meaningful separation from Thursday's stunning scenes: The FBI-led arrests of Miami's Terry Rozier and a sitting NBA coach — Portland's Chauncey Billups — amid allegations of illegal gambling.

You so badly want to focus on Houston and the defending champions from Oklahoma City needing two overtimes to settle their Ring Night duel. You want to revel in the countless jaw-dropping things Victor Wembanyama did Wednesday night in Dallas (for which I was blessed to have a press-row vantage point) that truly felt unprecedented. You want someone to bottle what we got Thursday night — Aaron Gordon shooting 10-for-11 from deep and scoring a career-high 50 points ... and still losing out to a Stephen Curry masterpiece — and be able to pour out more for us on demand when we're feeling down.

Alas ...

The NBA's latest scandal, on the heels of the allegations of salary-cap circumvention that have been mounting against the LA Clippers since early September, won't let it happen. Seeing a team's head coach placed on immediate leave by the league office one game into a new season, with apologies to the destruction Wemby unleashed, is no less unprecedented and demands constant and deeper coverage.

Jake Fischer and I are chasing just that for publication here and it's been the major focus of my maiden week as a contributor to Amazon's NBA coverage. Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel broke the news Wednesday that is incredibly exciting and meaningful to your humble correspondent: Amazon has added me to their deeper-than-the-Western Conference team of analysts, announcers and reporters as an editorial contributor.

As the FOS story explained, this role was essentially invented for the late, great Chris Mortensen when Prime Video first began to broadcast NFL games. Mort is an eternal ESPN legend, among the true pioneers for newspaper sports reporters who transitioned to television and someone who was beloved by all of his colleagues. To even be in the same zip code as Mort in this capacity is one of the great honors of my career and I am deeply thankful to Amazon's Jared Stacy and Amina Hussein for giving me this opportunity to join in something truly unique: A full-on launch for the network's coverage of a sport. Amina was the first producer to put me on NBA Countdown when we worked together at ESPN and I'm so psyched to be able to join Team NBA on Prime after all these years later for tonight's debut doubleheader: Celtics at Knicks and Timberwolves at Lakers.

It would also appear — after covering this duo from the moment they became Mavericks teammates en route to becoming inseparable buddies for life on June 24, 1998 — that somehow Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash must digest that we're all teammates now, too.

The move likewise reunites me with my #thisleague UNCUT podcast partner Chris Haynes (he'll make his Amazon bow as an insider on the pregame show tonight) and our dear friend Marcus Thompson II, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent storytellers for The Athletic.



Just wanted to share here, for ultimately clarity, that this new Amazon endeavor changes NOTHING here at The Stein Line or the other places you find me. I'll continue to be on all the usual shows I appear on for the ALLCITY Network and I will continue to cover the league in written form here how I always have ... with Jake's twice-weekly contributions to boot.



OK, OK. Time to get back on the phones. Can't remember many newsier starts to a season than this one and the news-gathering on Thursday's league-shaking indictments has only just begun.