After Nico Harrison's dismissal on Nov. 11, no one in the Dallas Mavericks' organization had a louder voice or greater influence than head coach Jason Kidd.

New Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont leaned on Kidd frequently for counsel over the next six-plus months as he pondered how to move the franchise forward and, of course, replace Harrison as the team's lead basketball decision-maker.

Yet that all changed on May 4 when Masai Ujiri — without any advance warning to Kidd — was installed as the Mavericks' new team president of basketball operations and alternate governor.