It is completely understandable, when reacting to news events in today's NBA, to say nothing that happens anymore is legitimately stunning.

Not after the Luka Dončić trade in the middle of the night on the weekend before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

All that said ...

I still think Memphis' sudden ouster of Taylor Jenkins with nine games to go in the season registers rather strongly on the Stunning Scale.

For the timing alone.