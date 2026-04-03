The Stein Line

The Stein Line

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Casey Kamholz's avatar
Casey Kamholz
3d

Thanks for being honest about how poor the product is right now and how much needs to be fixed before they should even think about expansion and Europe. The egregious tanking, player health suffering with still playing way too many games with 82 and B2Bs, game integrity concerns, the officiating all of it is staining the league currently. The NBA should be the best league in the world, the talent is insane and basketball is the best sport — unfortunately Adam Silver is a pathetic excuse for a commissioner.

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DoctorG's avatar
DoctorG
2d

Thanks Steiney for another top notch post, especially the pump-the-brakes on expansion and NBA Europe. Let's clean up the kitchen before starting the all-you-can-eat(spend) buffet.

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