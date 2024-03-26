The sports world briefly stopped spinning Monday afternoon to fully digest the latest developments in the Say It Ain't Sho scandal.



The Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, with the help of a new interpreter beside him and without taking questions from the assembled press, issued a statement in which baseball's $700 Million Man insisted that he did not bet on any sports and did not have knowledge of close friend and translator Ippei Mizuhara's reported gambling debts.

"Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies," Ohtani said. "… I never agreed to pay off a debt."

What does this have to do with the NBA?



Nothing directly … yet.