LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — The crowd roared louder with each successive triple.

One, two, then a third 3-pointer rained in from the uniquely high release point Boban Marjanović possesses.

Nikola Jokić, as you can see in the accompanying video, loved the show. Everyone in the Stožice Arena loved it.

This, of course, is usually how it goes whenever and wherever Marjanović makes it onto the floor. Yet it is unclear when (and where) we will see him in game conditions again.