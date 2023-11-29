Mark Cuban, primary stakeholder of the Dallas Mavericks for nearly a quarter-century and one of highest-profile owners in North American team sports, is selling a significant stake in the franchise to the family of Las Vegas billionaire Miriam Adelson, The Stein Line has learned.

League sources say that the deal, which requires NBA approval and is already being vetted at league level, would leave Cuban with an ownership stake in the franchise and, despite a smaller stake than the Adelsons, enable him to retain operational control of the team's basketball dealings.



Sources say that Cuban, who bought the team from Ross Perot Jr. in January 2000 for a purchase price of $285 million, has agreed to sell what is believed to be a majority stake in the club to the Adelson family based on a franchise valuation of less than $4 billion. In Forbes’ most recent compilation of NBA franchise values at the start of the season, Cuban’s Mavericks were listed at $4.5 billion — seventh-highest in the league.

The uncommon structure of the agreement, mind you, figures to hold far greater appeal to Cuban than making a deal at a higher franchise valuation, since this deal appears uniquely poised to allow him — for the foreseeable future — to function with the same hands-on ownership style that he has employed for nearly 24 years.

A partnership with Las Vegas Sands Corp., furthermore, would bring significant real-estate and casino-gaming expertise to the Mavericks’ organization that he openly lacks and covets. Cuban, who turned 65 in July, has been saying for years that he hopes to someday build a new arena in Dallas with a casino attached — provided gambling is eventually legalized in Texas.

Cuban specifically told The Dallas Morning News last December: “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.”

A deal to cede majority ownership to Adelson is nonetheless a shocker and, should it receive league approval, would likely go into effect during this current season. The Mavericks took a 10-6 record into Tuesday night’s home game against Houston after last season’s crash to a 38-44 mark that dropped Dallas into the NBA Draft lottery on the heels of a surprising run to the Western Conference finals in 2022.

Cuban, when reached Tuesday, declined comment.



Adelson, listed as the fifth-richest woman in the world by Forbes with an estimated net worth of more than $33 billion, revealed in a company announcement and a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday that she is selling $2 billion worth of company stock in Las Vegas Sands Corp. — roughly 10% of her stake in the company — to fund the "purchase of a majority interest in a professional sports franchise pursuant to a binding purchase agreement, subject to customary league approvals."



That franchise, stunningly, is the Mavericks.