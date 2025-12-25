Christmas Day NBA Chat
Join us here if basketball is in your holiday plans
Lots of NBA content is forthcoming from The Stein Line on this Christmas Day.
For starters: The Committee (of One) will have a fresh batch of Power Rankings out later today … dropping at some point before the first of five games on the NBA's Christmas slate is complete.
Also …
I've launched a new Substack Chat thread that will stay open for all five games so everyone has a place to lodge their holiday hoop thoughts for all (in this community) to see.
Hopefully by now you know how it works: Just go to our dedicated Substack Chat room via the Substack app to chime in on this always momentous NBA occasion:
It's our (whoa) fifth Christmas together like this!
The Stein Line is a reader-supported publication. To receive full access to all of my posts and support my work, please consider becoming a Paid subscriber. Many, many thanks to everyone who has already joined our community to contribute to and fortify this independent endeavor.