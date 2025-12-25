Lots of NBA content is forthcoming from The Stein Line on this Christmas Day.

For starters: The Committee (of One) will have a fresh batch of Power Rankings out later today … dropping at some point before the first of five games on the NBA's Christmas slate is complete.

Also …

I've launched a new Substack Chat thread that will stay open for all five games so everyone has a place to lodge their holiday hoop thoughts for all (in this community) to see.

Hopefully by now you know how it works: Just go to our dedicated Substack Chat room via the Substack app to chime in on this always momentous NBA occasion:

It's our (whoa) fifth Christmas together like this!