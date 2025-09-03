This was one of my absolute favorite innovations we've ever tried here.



The Stein Line 100.



Remember how we did it last season?

First I asked you to share your 1-to-15 picks in the Eastern Conference in terms of how you think teams — in precise order — will finish in the regular season standings.



Then we did the West separately.



On both occasions this project generated more than 100 responses.



We're going to go for 100 community votes again to preview the 2025-26 season and that's why I pushed publication of this week's Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza into Wednesday once I realized that this file needed a little extra assembly and polish. I wanted it to hit inboxes at an early hour to start the voting off right.



We repeat: The goal is to come up with a community-driven preseason forecast for the 1-to-15 ladder in each conference … how it will look when the regular season ends on April 12, 2026.



Once again our trusty tabulator Deven P. has volunteered to do all the hard work. Teams get 15 points for each first-place vote, 14 points for each second-place vote, 13 points for each third-place vote ... all the way down to one point for each 15th-place vote.



Two very important requests from Deven: Please drop your 1-to-15 order for the East in the comments below using team nicknames only (Cavaliers, Knicks, Magic, etc.) and please list your 1-to-15 ladder with no extra comments or elaboration. It makes it easier for him to do the tallying.



I'm enclosing my projected 1-to-15 ladder to get us started. Doing it just like this would help the process immensely:



1. Cavaliers

2. Knicks

3. Magic

4. Bucks

5. Hawks

6. Pistons

7. 76ers

8. Heat

9. Pacers

10. Celtics

11. Raptors

12. Bulls

13. Hornets

14. Wizards

15. Nets



Now please follow suit with your ladder in the comments section ASAP. I'd love to see 100 different voters weigh in by Sunday if we can pull it off again. Then I will lock the file and we'll do the exact same thing with the West.



Does New York have any shot to unseat Cleveland at the top of the conference under Mike Brown? Can Orlando really meet all the high expectations in circulation after trading for Desmond Bane to take advantage of the injuries that have wracked Boston and Indiana and Philadelphia and snag a top-three seed? Is there too much optimism in circulation about Atlanta's summer retooling? Is the old man showing too much faith in Milwaukee to have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. in the top four? (He is, after all, still the East's best player.) Will Norman Powell's arrival on South Beach be enough to keep Miami in the playoff mix? Am I crazy to think Washington can finish anywhere other than 15th?



Have your say here. And please share the link to this story with your friends to help ensure we reach triple digits. (I’ll make sure what we're doing circulates on Notes and in Substack Chat as well.)

Actual pictures of our merch!

"No one is gonna buy stuff with The Stein Line logo."

So said a naysayer or three in our household.

And while the pictures I'm about to share can only prove that very close friends of the program have made purchases, there is now no denying that I am far from the only person on Earth who can claim to own a hat that touts one of the hippest logos in all of basketball.

There is this picture, for starters, of my virtual cousin Alon Marcovici (right) enjoying his son Eli's presence at home for the final night before the young man's first day of classes at the University of Guelph … with both father and son sporting caps that trumpet The Stein Line:

I also received this photo from my pal Harrison Faigen of SB Nation after my fellow Cal State Fullerton alumnus paid a visit to our alma mater and had the brainstorm to photograph his logo cap in close proximity to the student newspaper we both love so dearly:

This is our deal here: Send me a picture of your swag from The Stein Line store — preferably with you wearing it — and we will run it. A link to the merch is embedded in the previous sentence.

And, yes, we're still game for your ideas for creative T-shirts. Some kind of design that can incorporate #thisleague? Something to spotlight The Committee (of One)? Some way to feature

Jake Fischer alongside me? The floor is yours.

