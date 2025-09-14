It took a little longer than hoped ... but we did it.



We indeed collected 100 ballots for our Eastern Conference predictions project — 103 to be exact — and will publish the results of that polling in the next Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza.



The goal was to generate a 1-to-15 forecast for how the East standings will look on April 12, 2026, on behalf of The Stein Line community as a whole.



We call it The Stein Line 100.



And now it's time to do the same thing for the Western Conference. I'm enclosing my 1-to-15 predicted ladder for this season's West below to get us going ... and we need 99 more submissions by next Sunday (Sept. 21).

So please weigh in ASAP.



Once again our trusty tabulator Deven P. has volunteered to do all the hard work. Teams get 15 points for each first-place vote, 14 points for each second-place vote, 13 points for each third-place vote ... all the way down to one point for each 15th-place vote.



Two very important requests from Deven: Please drop your 1-to-15 order for the East in the comments below using team nicknames only (Thunder, Rockets, Nuggets, etc.) and please list your 1-to-15 ladder with no extra comments or elaboration. It makes it easier for him to do the tallying.



Doing it just like this would help the process immensely:



1. Thunder

2. Rockets

3. Nuggets

4. Lakers

5. Timberwolves

6. Warriors

7. Clippers

8. Mavericks

9. Spurs

10. Trail Blazers

11. Grizzlies

12. Kings

13. Suns

14. Pelicans

15. Jazz

Now please follow suit by dropping your ladder in the comments section below ASAP. I'd love to see 100 different voters weigh in by next Sunday to keep us nicely on schedule.

Are the defending champs from Oklahoma City poised to be unanimously selected by every voter as our preseason No. 1 in the West? Who is the West's second-best team: Houston or Denver? How will spots four through 10 — beyond the three teams we've already mentioned — actually shake out with so many variables to factor in for teams in this range?

Have your say here. And please share the link to this story and our aims with your friends to help ensure we reach triple digits. (I’ll make sure what we're doing circulates on Notes and via Substack Chat.)