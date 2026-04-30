Every Eastern Conference first-round series, for the first time since the spring of 2003 when best-of-seven play in Round 1 was introduced by the NBA, has been stretched to six games.

Two more matchups in the West have also been extended that long.

A fresh batch of around-the-league notes to complement Thursday's tripleheader drama of Knicks-at-Hawks and Celtics-at-76ers followed by Nuggets-at-Timberwolves was clearly a must given what's on the line.

To the latest, then, from my notebook on a slew of contract decisions that already have people around the league talking as the calendar flips to May and offseason business becomes as prevalent as the high-stakes games:

The aforementioned Hawks, who I've been writing about frequently since March, have to win a home game Thursday night to keep their season alive after the Knicks' best performance of the series in Game 5 nudged the East's No. 3 seeds into a 3-2 series lead from an initial 2-1 hole.

Of prime importance for Atlanta win or lose: