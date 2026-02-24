Don't think the San Antonio Spurs appreciated last Thursday's Power Rankings.

Detroit’s ongoing rise this winter prompted The Committee (of One) to vault the Pistons into the top spot of our 1-to-30 ladder coming out of the All-Star break. Oklahoma City and San Antonio, as a result, each dropped down one peg from where they were at Christmas.

Welp …

The Spurs promptly let The Committee know what they think of those placements by going into Motown on Monday night and inflicting a 114-103 defeat upon our top-ranked team. San Antonio's winning streak, which was at six games entering the break, has thus been stretched to a heady nine wins in a row and counting … with a rematch against the Pistons in the Alamo City coming up very soon on March 5.

The long-awaited Monday Musings naturally lead off with more on what proved to be a major regular season occasion and also feature some fresh personnel Intel to pass along from the trade deadline earlier this month:

I think we legitimately just watched a possible NBA Finals preview Monday night.

Agree or disagree?