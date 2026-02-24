Did we just watch an NBA Finals preview?
The Monday (Night) Musings ponder that question and dish some fresh Intel post-trade deadline
Don't think the San Antonio Spurs appreciated last Thursday's Power Rankings.
Detroit’s ongoing rise this winter prompted The Committee (of One) to vault the Pistons into the top spot of our 1-to-30 ladder coming out of the All-Star break. Oklahoma City and San Antonio, as a result, each dropped down one peg from where they were at Christmas.
Welp …
The Spurs promptly let The Committee know what they think of those placements by going into Motown on Monday night and inflicting a 114-103 defeat upon our top-ranked team. San Antonio's winning streak, which was at six games entering the break, has thus been stretched to a heady nine wins in a row and counting … with a rematch against the Pistons in the Alamo City coming up very soon on March 5.
The long-awaited Monday Musings naturally lead off with more on what proved to be a major regular season occasion and also feature some fresh personnel Intel to pass along from the trade deadline earlier this month:
I think we legitimately just watched a possible NBA Finals preview Monday night.
Agree or disagree?