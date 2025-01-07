Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, after a league-record 21 consecutive seasons with the same franchise, has a new team affiliation.

Actually?

Nowitzki has a whole new career.



The longtime pillar of the Dallas Mavericks is an Amazon rookie broadcaster now after Prime Video on Tuesday officially announced what The Stein Line first reported on Dec. 11: Nowitzki is joining the NBA's newest media rights partner.



Amazon's 11-year, $20 billion deal to carry NBA games both domestically and abroad — including the conference finals in six of those seasons — begins in October with the 2025-26 NBA season.



The streaming network's announcement confirmed that Nowitzki will be teaming with fellow former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin in an analyst role alongside host Taylor Rooks on Amazon's NBA studio show, which will be based in Culver City, Calif., on the Amazon MGM Studios lot.

The Stein Line spoke to Nowitzki in his first interview since accepting the position to discuss his foray into television.

A social media graphic featuring Amazon Prime Video's new NBA studio team for next season courtesy of Kevin Durant's Boardroom.

(Editor's note: The interview was lightly edited and condensed for clarity.)