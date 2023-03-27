There are only two regular-season Mondays left in the NBA's 77th season.

The Monday Musings, meanwhile, continue to pile up with no limits.

My latest reactions, opinions, disseminations and reflections regarding #thisleague and associated matters:

🏀 There's a new Most Disappointing Team in the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks took sole possession of that unwanted mantle with two weekend losses to the Charlotte Hornets that might have realistically ended Dallas' season.