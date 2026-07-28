The ol' publisher had lots of Late Night NBA Intel to share in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Now it's my turn.

Let's dive right into everything I'm hearing on a variety of trade and free agency fronts in the wake of LeBron James' (still) stunning decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

There is an anticipation that this week could deliver resolutions to the free agent summers for Cleveland's James Harden and Golden State's Draymond Green. Both former All-Stars declined lucrative player options for the 2026-27 season to give their teams greater optionality to pursue James. Now that the 41-year-old has chosen the 76ers, Harden and Green are expected to soon ink new deals to stay where they are.

One more note about James before we take a broader spin around the league …