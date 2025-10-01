VANCOUVER, British Columbia — LeBron James tipped off Back To School Week in the NBA by proudly proclaiming: "It’s Year 23 for me."

Have to admit that such a seemingly innocuous declaration shook me a bit.

For weeks now I've been doing my own bit of crowing about how this is Season No. 33 for me as a full-time NBA correspondent. Can’t help it; I love longevity stats.

Yet somehow it escaped me until hearing LeBron say it so plainly, even after writing literally thousands of words about James over the past two-plus decades, that he's been playing in #thisleague for 70% of the time that I've covered it.

There were only 10 seasons in my NBA coverage life with no LeBron? Man ...

Allow me, furthermore, to thank you for your patience this week as this became one of those Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganzas that unavoidably got shoved into Wednesday. This time it was somewhat of a mess of my own making after I pushed my latest England trip to the absolute limit, enabling me to catch Manchester City's 5-1 thrashing of Burnley in person on Saturday, which meant that I didn't get back in the States until Media Day Eve.

It's been quite a whirlwind since over the past 72 hours: Heathrow to DFW on Sunday ... no less than 25 separate Media Day processions to monitor on Monday ... all followed by an early flight Tuesday all the way to Canada's West Coast to be on the ground in time alongside my DLLS Sports colleague Kevin Gray for the Mavericks' first training camp practice of the Cooper Flagg Era.

Have to likewise say that it's been a pretty wild week already irrespective of my itinerary.

Nikola Jokić made it clear that he hopes to retire in Denver when he responded to a question about signing a contract extension next summer rather than this one by announcing: "I plan to be Nuggets forever."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, made absolutely nothing clear in Milwaukee by stunningly refuting owner Wes Edens' revelation that Antetokounmpo told him in June that "he is committed to Milwaukee" — Giannis said he couldn’t recall the conversation — but then praising the offseason acquisition of Myles Turner as "an incredible move."

Kevin Durant dismissed any notion that he'll be a short-timer with his new team by sharing that "I do see [a contract extension] happening” with Houston.

Anthony Davis made the stunning disclosure that his doctor, in response to offseason surgery to repair a detached retina in his right eye, has mandated that he must wear protective eyewear "for the rest of [my] career."

The Clippers did indeed address the mounting allegations of salary cap circumvention that have been piling up against them for the past month — with both president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank and Kawhi Leonard himself taking questions on the matter — except that neither was terribly convincing in their first public comments since the league opened its own investigation into the many findings of my fellow Substacker

.

"The NBA is going to do their job," Leonard said. "None of us did no wrongdoing. That’s it."

Be advised that is very much not it, with apologies to KL2, but this is a week where it's very much challenging to know where to focus with so many teams rushing back to work at once.

The Warriors finally struck a deal with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga ... and then struck a deal with Seth Curry that will enable Stephen Curry's younger brother to go through training camp with Golden State before he can sign a more binding contract in November. In Atlanta, Trae Young acknowledged that he's "maybe a little disappointed" that the Hawks didn’t offer him a contract extension over the summer ... while new teammate Kristaps Porziņģis insists that he's fully healthy after last season's persistent illness while he remains incapable of explaining it. In Minnesota, Timberwolves lead executive Tim Connelly did nothing to slow the Anthony Edwards hype train, saying: "We think he's not only a great player but can be one of the greatest players of all time."

And in San Antonio we had Victor Wembanyama telling us that "I can assure you nobody has trained like I did this summer" and that his offseason preparations to rebound from a blood clot were “world class" ... only for De'Aaron Fox to dull some of the Wemby Hype with the admission that he is unlikely to be ready to play on Opening Night due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the offseason.

Also from the Alamo City came this sobering factoid to wobble your Excited To Still Be Here correspondent yet again as I dribble all the way into Decade 4 now:

It was the Spurs' first Media Day without Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker or, of course, Gregg Popovich since 1996. That's the season during which Popovich replaced Bob Hill after San Antonio's 3-15 start and, once David Robinson's back injury was followed by a foot injury, set the Spurs up to win the Duncan lottery in May 1997.

#thisleague indeed.

Roster Space Corner

Here is some helpful NBA roster math to file away from my pal

now that all 30 teams have begun training camp practices ...

🏀 The Rockets, Clippers, Lakers, Warriors and Magic will all have an open roster spot entering Opening Night that they can't fill at the start of the season because they don’t have sufficient space under their respective hard caps.

🏀 The Knicks have three such open roster spots but will only be able to fill two of them when the regular season starts on Oct. 21 due to the same apron restrictions.

🏀 That leaves 14 other open spots for standard contracts leaguewide for players to try to snag … or really 13 once restricted free agent Quentin Grimes and the 76ers have a new deal: Atlanta (two), Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, Minnesota, New Orleans, Philadelphia (two), Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio.

🏀 There are seven open two-way spots out of a possible 90 leaguewide: One each in Brooklyn, Cleveland, Dallas, Miami, Oklahoma City, Orlando and Portland.

🏀 Four teams will have to release at least one player by Opening Night because they have more than the maximum allowable 15 standard NBA contracts: Brooklyn (three), Charlotte, Milwaukee and Washington.