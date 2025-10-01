The Stein Line

The Stein Line

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JJ's avatar
JJ
3h

How didn’t I catch the “Tuesdays with Steiny” title previously? Love it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick Bull's avatar
Nick Bull
10h

Thanks for the round-up, Marc. Hope you enjoyed your visit to the Etihad, for a few minutes there I thought Burnley may have a chance of getting a draw…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Marc Stein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture