Wednesday delivered a rather momentous anniversary in NBA circles.

It marked five full years since the league's first regular-season game staged in the Walt Disney World Bubble in Orlando: Jazz 106, Pelicans 104 on July 30, 2020.

My pal and former fellow Bubble resident Joe Vardon of The Athletic assembled a nice piece this week to mark the occasion filled with remembrances from some of us who lived inside the village that the NBA constructed to complete the 2019-20 season after a four-month interruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quote in Joe's piece (link provided in the paragraph above) that naturally got the most attention was this one from Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who was then running the Houston Rockets:

"Had the Rockets won the title, I absolutely would have celebrated it as legitimate, knowing the immense effort and resilience required. Yet everyone I speak to around the league privately agrees that it doesn't truly hold up as a genuine championship. Perhaps the lasting legacy of the NBA bubble is that the NBA should be proud of its leadership at both the beginning and end of the pandemic, even though the champion will forever be marked by an asterisk."

It's a debate that will presumably never be settled. Some see it like Morey described it because every single NBA game that postseason was contested in the same restricted-access place … with no fans and no travel. The counterargument: All 22 teams invited to The Bubble faced the same conditions and LeBron James' Lakers coped with the grind best to prevail.

I certainly can't co-sign the idea James once advanced by suggesting it was the hardest championship ever to win, but I also don't find myself feeling the need to keep rehashing it. Joe asked me to send him 100-200 words reflecting on the experience as a whole — no asterisk questions posed — and this is what I sent back:

"Five years later, honestly, I would use the same word that I used frequently back then: Unmissable. As soon as we started hearing about it, I viewed The Bubble as a had-to-be-there assignment and I'm so grateful in retrospect that I was a resident of the NBA's first-of-its-kind village for 50-something days ... even though I can also admit that I'm not in a real rush to deal with all those rules, regulations and restrictions again. I'm not sure we'll ever see the whole league (or two-thirds of it) congregated in one place again to build up to an NBA Finals that takes place in, uh, October. I'm not sure I'll ever cover anything like the Bucks' playoff walkout and the powerful aftermath again, either. The Bubble was historic and invigorating and taxing all at once. You just had to be there if you were lucky enough to get an invite. And I was definitely one of the lucky ones."

Allow me to also re-share my recent podcast visit with the Hall of Fame photographer Andy Bernstein (for those of you interested in this topic) that tells many more Bubble stories:

I have not been back to Disney World since the summer of 2020 and I'm not sure I'll ever go back, frankly, but the 50-odd days that I spent in my 314-square-foot casita at Coronado Springs Resort (Room No. 4151) will forever add up to one of the most unforgettable and meaningful assignments of my career.

My room.

One last excerpt …

I pulled a few paragraphs, for posterity, from my Leaving The Bubble newsletter entry that I wrote for The New York Times in September 2020 as I was heading home … leaving in the stubborn punctuation on NBA that The Times insists on (also for posterity):

I will miss living in a first-of-its-kind N.B.A. village with a bunch of teams that aren't traveling and, because of the tightly controlled borders, can't avoid interactions with the media even though there are so many more barriers to reporting access than we’re used to. I will miss the solitary convention center hallway, connected to one of the three team hotels, that the news media could not be barred from — and all the chance encounters with key N.B.A. figures that took place there. I will miss the garish orange carpet in that hallway and how Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix and I frequently laughed at each other for spending more time camped out there than we knew we were supposed to. I will miss the tiny lizards scampering around our feet while walking the less-than-one-square-mile of the Coronado grounds allotted to reporters. I will miss the daily downpours that amazingly made Central Florida's vaunted humidity easier to stomach than what awaits me upon my return to North Texas. I will miss the limited food options that helped me lose 10 to 12 pounds, which history says I will quickly find upon returning home. I will miss the delicate touches of the housekeeping staff, like the way they wrapped the remote control in my casita in a little plastic bag. I will miss the serendipity, such as turning a corner on the way to the meal room and seeing, say, Denver Nuggets Coach Mike Malone whizzing by on a bicycle. I will miss going to Phoenix Suns practices before it became fashionable and hearing Devin Booker talk about how ready he was to do damage back when no one would have dared to suggest that the Bubble Suns could go 8-0.

Another good debate topic: Do people even want to read stories about COVID times and how restrictive it was for all of us? Maybe not. Yet I suspect that NBA fans (and readers of this Substack) do have an interest, because the NBA was such a vital source of escape in all of our lives at that time.

But you tell me.