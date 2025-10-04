Preseason play is underway in the NBA.

Which means that the media that covers #thisleague is in full-on Season Preview Mode.

For yours truly, mind you, those activities actually began in August, when I filed two stories for Athlon Sports' 2025-26 NBA Preview magazine.

A glossy mag that will get you ready for the NBA's 80th season with features, team-by-team previews and some help for your fantasy draft, too.

You guys have heard me say often in the past how much I love hard-copy magazines and that will never change. As entrenched as I've become in the self-publishing universe over the past half-decade, I'll always savor seeing my printed words land in a take-home publication.

Even better: Passing an actual newsstand in the supermarket or the airport and A) seeing a basketball magazine and B) seeing a magazine that contains your work.

It's why I love writing for Athlon’s various preseason annuals. Last fall marked the company's first traditional NBA preview edition since 2010 and this year they published season preview annuals for both the WNBA and the NBA. In April I contributed a story on the threat of labor discord in the women's game — which has obviously become one of the stories of the season in The W — and have assembled two entries for the NBA edition: A collection of newsy (and quirky) storylines under the headline of Hoops Madness and a lengthy piece on Kevin Durant's move to the Houston Rockets.

I wanted to wait to write about the magazine here until I saw it with my own eyes. And that happened Saturday afternoon in the B terminal when I landed back at DFW from Vancouver after covering Mavericks training camp in Canada for DLLS Sports:

This issue, for devotees of the genre like me, can indeed be found at local retailers that stock magazines — like your nearest Barnes & Noble — as well as those supermarkets and airports. It's also available for purchase online at the link embedded in this sentence and features four different covers you can choose from starring LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and a cover shared by Luka Dončić and Jalen Brunson.

PS — The Durant feature (and the whole magazine itself) was obviously published before the Rockets lost lead guard Fred VanVleet to a season-ending knee tear … but I think there's still a lot there to make it a compelling read.