Make it four NBA trades since Dec. 15.



Phoenix's smart business Wednesday to acquire in-demand Charlotte big man Nick Richards for Josh Okogie's expiring contract and a net outlay of two future second-round picks was the league's fourth swap in a span of 30 days since NBA Trade Season began in earnest on Dec. 15.



What's next?



Let's dig into the latest trade chatter throughout the league — covering numerous teams and names — with exactly three weeks to go until the Feb. 6 trade deadline at 3 PM: