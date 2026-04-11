SAN ANTONIO — There's a saying at Stein Line HQ:

Once a season — every season — watching a game in person in the Alamo City is a must.

I love this place and have for as long as I can remember. My fifth road game as a Clippers beat writer way back in March 1994 brought me to San Antonio and the connection with the land of Fiesta teal, pink and orange was instant. (Maybe my fascination with my first George Gervin and Larry Kenon trading cards years earlier had something to do with it.)

Working for The Dallas Morning News in the late 1990s when the newspaper really covered the whole state, followed by my 15 years at ESPN, meant that I was dispatched to The 210 countless times to cover the entirety of The Tim Duncan Era ... with David Robinson still at his side for the first two of the Spurs' five championships.

I wrote about this career-long attachment (above) last April and couldn't resist retelling the tale after making a late-in-the-game decision to fly in for the Mavericks' final road date of another l-o-n-g season in The 214.

Some standout sights from this quick trip:

🏀 Victor Wembanyama rumbled for 24 points in the first half and racked up 30 points in the 20 minutes he needed to log in his likely final regular season appearance of 2025-26 to satisfy 65-Game Rule regulations ... and then came back when he was presumed to be done for the evening to finish with 40 points and 13 rebounds in San Antonio's 139-120 cruise. The Spurs will play in their first playoff game in seven seasons on April 18 or April 19. I personally wouldn't have played Wemby for an extra second beyond the 20 minutes required for year-end award eligibility … but I must say he looks more than ready for his maiden NBA postseason despite that recent rib contusion.

🏀 Cooper Flagg rang up 33 points of his own — 25 by halftime — to keep his Rookie of the Year duel with Charlotte's Kon Knueppel at the forefront of Awards Debate SZN.

🏀 I was sitting on the opposite side of the arena from Wembanyama's Jackals fan section but they made some good noise. A more credible source of atmosphere than anticipated.

🏀 San Antonio International is rising up the rankings ladder of my favorite airports, too, because of this unlikely taste of Inglaterra that can be found in Terminal A: Two machines that dispense legit Costa coffee.

DFW! We need a few of these!

🏀 One more time for the Basketball Digest cover on the back wall of the Spurs' press room starring the aforementioned Iceman:

I know I posted a snap of that wall last April but (sorry not sorry) I simply couldn't resist a repeat. Basketball Digest!

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One more time …

For my recent around-the-league notes that presaged Chicago's front office changes earlier this week:

And one more time for Jake Fischer's comprehensive look at the NBA's looming coaching carousel:

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

Recent declarations of note via Substack Notes: