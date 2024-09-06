The Chicago Bulls are widely billed as a team that will prioritize youth in the 2024-25 season.



It's the polite way to say that the Bulls hope to lose enough to ensure that they retain their first-round pick in the highly anticipated 2025 NBA Draft next June, which must be conveyed to San Antonio if it falls outside of the top 10.



No such message, though, has been conveyed to the Bulls' most experienced player. Nikola Vučević is about to enter his 14th NBA season and said it more than once recently when we crossed paths in Slovenia for Goran Dragić Retirement Weekend festivities: He believes that "we can be better than people think we will be."

📷: Goran Dragić Foundation

During a recent wide-ranging conversation, Vučević spoke at length about the coming season, his basketball-heavy summer and what he's hearing about the returns from injury for Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.