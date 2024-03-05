Is the first Monday in March too soon to start thinking about the NBA Finals?

If so … guilty.

Let us explain via the Monday Musings:

Basketball's buzzword last season, as the playoffs approached, was parity.



Seemingly numerous playoff teams had a chance to win it all in the most wide-open NBA anyone could remember.



And the Denver Nuggets, finally banishing the frustrations of 46 fruitless seasons after leaving the ABA behind, did just that to capture their breakthrough NBA championship.



Miami's run to the Finals as just the second No. 8 seed in NBA annals to go that far, furthermore, only heightened the Anything Goes expectancy.

This season?