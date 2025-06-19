No question leaguewide has gripped those locked into the NBA Draft like this one:

How far might Ace Bailey fall in Wednesday's draft proceedings in Brooklyn?

On Wednesday night, The Stein Line reported details about Bailey's first scheduled visit on an NBA team's turf in this pre-draft process: Philadelphia. Not long after our story dropped, ESPN's lead draft correspondent Jonathan Givony reported that Bailey had abruptly canceled those plans, which only added to the growing uncertainty about how soon Bailey will be selected next Wednesday night after Duke's Cooper Flagg and his Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper.

To be clear: NBA talent evaluators are by no means likening Bailey's fate to what just happened in the NFL Draft with Shedeur Sanders.