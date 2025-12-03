The Committee (of One) was too wrapped up in assembling and distributing a late November helping of traditional Power Rankings to appropriately commemorate the occasion, so I'm coming back to it now to properly memorialize what must be recorded as a truly historic Thanksgiving.

Last Thursday, you see, clocked precisely 40 years from the Nov. 27, 1985, release of Rocky IV. As many of you have surely heard me say over the years, I worked on nothing harder in high school than the planning involved in making sure my closest friends and I were at the front of the line at the local theatre to see the first showing.

Also in November but a mere four years ago, Sylvester Stallone released his director's cut updated version of Rocky IV, which was treated like a breaking news event around here. There's obviously tons of #thisleague stuff going on in the NBA as we speak, with the Milwaukee Bucks seemingly on the brink of implosion after Monday night's loss at lowly Washington and then the LA Clippers stunningly banishing Chris Paul from the team, but I wanted to take a quick detour in this one-day-delayed Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza from topics that we will obviously be covering in great detail all week (and beyond) to bring back a column I wrote about how Rocky Balboa can make my world stop spinning to this day.

Figured the other Rocky franchise devotees in our community who might have missed this piece when it first ran would enjoy going down Memory Lane with me one more time. So here it is:

The original Rocky IV hit theaters on the night before Thanksgiving. I can still remember the date: Nov. 27, 1985.

PS — Of course, me being Incurable Me, I have somehow always focused more on the English commentator breathlessly describing how Drago "towers above the American" in "a true case of David and Goliath" than the pantheon line uttered next:

