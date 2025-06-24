It was inevitable after Sunday's trade agreement between Houston and Phoenix brought an end to the NBA's Kevin Durant Trade Watch. The next known dominoes to fall, in terms of high-profile veterans, were located in Boston.

The Celtics, as forecasted here in March, indeed had been gauging external trade interest in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis since the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago in May, league sources say, among other potential offseason moves that they've weighed.

Boston duly found its Holiday deal on Monday night — two nights before the NBA Draft.

Next up?