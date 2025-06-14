Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant is in the process of being traded.

You are about to read more on that process than you will find anywhere else.

The Phoenix Suns' escalation of trade calls in recent days has led some around the league to believe that a trade could happen as soon as next week ... with talks expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Let's break down Phoenix's attempts to find the right Durant deal from numerous angles:

Durant spent the week in Los Angeles. The Suns introduced Jordan Ott as their new head coach on Tuesday and then locked into trade conversations designed to facilitate their 15-time NBA All-Star's exit from the franchise.

Such has always been the plan in The Valley, league sources told The Stein Line, once new Suns general manager Brian Gregory completed a coaching search said to feature more than 15 candidates when it began.

Now Durant's future looms over the entire league, ranking as perhaps the foremost domino that rival executives consider a lock to fall this offseason.