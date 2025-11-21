The Brunson Bowl was a wild one Wednesday night.

Jalen Brunson was back in Dallas for the fourth time since leaving the Mavericks for the Knicks in free agency after the 2021-22 season and, amid his forceful 28-point return, missed one of the five late free throws — with two more misses from Landry Shamet soon after Shamet hit two clutch triples — that opened the door for the hosts to force overtime or even win in the final seconds.

Instead?

Brandon Williams' game-tying layup was ruled out by an offensive foul call that dropped Dallas to 3-9 in clutch games (worst in the league) and enabled the Brunson-led Knicks to secure their first road victory of the season.

Honestly, though, we can't spend any more time looking back. Thursday's flurry of news bulletins won't allow it. Sacramento announced that Domantas Sabonis will miss a minimum of three-to-four weeks due to a partial meniscus tear in his left knee … and the Kings' loss of the historically durable Sabonis was merely one of the afternoon's significant developments.

On, then, to my latest around-the-league notes with much more bubbling trade chatter than I would have expected a full week before Thanksgiving: