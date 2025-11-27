The Stein Line

The Stein Line

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross Goldband's avatar
Ross Goldband
2h

Nets fan here who is extremely frustrated with the lack of playing time for the kids. Saraf, Traore, and Wolf are all in Long Island - what is the point of that?? Demin and Powell have definitely shown flashes, but neither looks like a future star. Jordi playing guys who will not be part of the solution and winning games vs other tanking teams (and Boston) is very frustrating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marc Stein
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture