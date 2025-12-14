A Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza that doesn't get dispatched until … Saturday night?

Yup.

One of those weeks.

I must stress, though, that it's been busy and good. Please allow me to happily share that I have returned to the world of radio twice a week thanks to a new show launched by Sirius XM NBA Radio called Deals & Dunks.

I'm co-hosting Deals & Dunks alongside Zach Harper from The Athletic on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-to-2 PM ET in addition to all my podcasting for DLLS Sports and the ALLCITY Network. Here's a snippet from Sirius' press release that trumpeted the launching of the show:

Please allow me to likewise share a few standout links from the week as The People's Insider Jake Fischer and I scribe up our next around-the-league pieces (coming soon!) to bring you the latest from Trade Season.

One more time for my latest around-the-league notebook from Thursday …

As well as this recent feature on the rise of the undrafted Ryan Nembhard in Dallas …

Plus Jake's latest around-the-league notes …

And lastly some Storytime With Steiny reminiscing about the 73-win Golden State Warriors of 2015-16 from a recent interview I did with talkSPORT in England to remind everyone in detail about the extremely special team that the 24-1 Oklahoma City Thunder are chasing: Oklahoma City Thunder on brink of history but Warriors and Bulls a reminder of how greatness looks | talkSPORT

I posted this right after New York's victory over Orlando in Las Vegas in the first NBA Cup semifinal as we were settling in for Victor Wembanyama's return from a calf strain for San Antonio against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

Film Session

Here, actually, is my latest around-the-league video spin in full with talkSPORT in England and host Brian T. Smith via YouTube that contains the historical tales about the 73-9 Dubs:

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

Monday's formal announcement of the first Deals & Dunks show:

And a Noted realization, even before Oklahoma City's 49-point demolition of Phoenix in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, that its numbers are starting to get truly ridiculous: