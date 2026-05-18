Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just won his second straight MVP trophy.

His Oklahoma City Thunder, bidding to become the NBA's first repeat champions since the dynastic Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, play host to Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

Then on Tuesday night it's Game 1 of New York vs. Cleveland at Madison Square in the Eastern Conference finals after the Cavaliers' resounding Game 7 rout at Detroit.

Social media graphic via my colleagues at Prime Video.

All of the above, of course, means it's time once again for you to register your conference finals predictions in permanent ink. We ran out of time to do this before the start of the second round due to a rash of breaking news, but we did collect community predictions before Round 1 and hope for a strong turnout before this file gets locked prior to the Thunder and Spurs tipping off tonight.

For tallying purposes, which will be handled as always by longtime subscriber/trusty tabulator Deven P., please list your winning team only and the number of games for both conference pairings.

Just like so …

Thunder in 7

Knicks in 6

Please register your picks in the comments section below and share this piece with a friend, too. The process is more fun when we get the largest possible turnout.