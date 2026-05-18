The Stein Line

The Stein Line

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Dominique Vielot's avatar
Dominique Vielot
4m

Spurs in 7

Knicks in 6

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GewSpeaks's avatar
GewSpeaks
40m

Spurs in 5, Knicks in 5

Knicks in 6

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