The NBA Play-In Tournament and the win-or-go-home stakes attached to its six games have proven to be a (mostly) magical combination.

LaMelo Ball's uncalled tripping penalty that felled Bam Adebayo was way over the line and can make you want to affix an asterisk of some sort to Charlotte's `127-126 triumph over Miami on Tuesday night in what otherwise had all the substance of an OT thriller, but the prevailing sentiment still holds for the bulk of this week's basketball: It's been riveting.

Especially after so many games during the regular season so often left us all wondering who was actually trying to win.

I must confess, though, that there is one small thing I definitely don't like about the P-I-T: Friday night's deciding games in each conference, followed by an early Saturday start to the playoffs proper, leave almost no time to make a community-wide call for First Round Predictions.

So …

We've decided to issue that summons now before Friday night's games tip off even though the top seeds in each conference — Oklahoma City and Detroit — don't know their first-round foes yet. We'll be taking your predictions until Saturday's first game begins.

Let's focus on the six first-round matchups that we do know. Who you got?

For tallying purposes, which will be handled as always by longtime subscriber/trusty tabulator Deven P., please list your winning team only and the number of games for each of the Round 1 pairings that have been confirmed in the East and the West.

Just like so …

Celtics in 5

Knicks in 7

Cavaliers in 6

Spurs in 5

Nuggets in 5

Rockets in 5

We decided it's best to try to collect as many predictions on the six matchups that have already been locked in before locking this file at 1 PM ET on Saturday just before Cleveland plays host to Toronto in Game 1 rather than post this file late Friday/early Saturday when the Play-In bracket is complete and presumably shrink the turnout.

Please register your picks in the comments section below and share this piece with a friend, too. The process is more fun when we get a good turnout.

PS — If you want to include Thunder and Pistons predictions even without waiting for a confirmed opponent — like we did on the DLLS Mavs podcast earlier Friday as shown in the above graphic — go for it.

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One more time …

For the season's final helping (and nearly 5,000 words' worth) of 1-to-30 NBA Power Rankings exclusively from The Committee (of One):

(Substack) Note(s) of the Week

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