The Stein Line

The Stein Line

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Rus Bray's avatar
Rus Bray
16h

Pistons > Magic in 5

Celtics < 76ers in 6

Knicks > Hawks in 7

Cavaliers > Raptors in 6

Thunder > Suns in 5

Spurs > Blazers in 5

Nuggets > TWolves in 7

Rockets > Lakers in 6

***IF Luka returns by Game 3***

Lakers > Rockets in 7

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Josh Cornelissen's avatar
Josh Cornelissen
17h

Pistons in 5

Celtics in 5

Knicks in 7

Cavaliers in 5

Thunder in 4

Spurs in 7

Nuggets in 6

Rockets in 5

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