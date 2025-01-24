Jake Fischer Latest: A new development regarding Zach LaVine's Chicago future
LaVine has played at an All-Star level for the Bulls this season after both sides spent much of last season hoping for a trade
The Chicago Bulls quietly began to gauge the trade value of Zach LaVine after the 2022-23 campaign.
Then last season, after the Bulls stumbled to a 4-8 start, there was mutual interest from both the Bulls and LaVine himself to try to find him a new home via trade.
The landscape, however, has changed.