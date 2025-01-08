There were several roster moves around the NBA on Tuesday, action necessitated by the fact that players on non-guaranteed contracts needed to be waived on Jan. 7 in order to fully clear waivers by Jan. 10. That's why you saw the Kings part ways with Orlando Robinson and the Thunder release Branden Carlson. Both Sacramento and Oklahoma City now hold open roster spots, which can provide greater flexibility ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline … or be used to later convert the two-way deals held by Isaac Jones and Ajay Mitchell to standard contracts.

Otherwise? There's naturally been little chatter in NBA circles this week that isn't focused on the ongoing Jimmy Butler saga in Miami. And the chatter is rather consistent.