There remains plenty to unpack from the whirlwind that was the NBA trade deadline. One prime example: We're still sifting through the dust and conversation regarding Kevin Durant's trade candidacy and what might unfold next with the league's newest 30,000-point scorer this offseason.

It doesn't take long, though, for the focus of NBA chatter to shift from February's transaction market to the potential patterns and movement among people working throughout the game. Which NBA teams are going to be searching for a new head coach or general manager? That's one ever-present question circulating among every ladder-climbing aspirant in the sport. With no less fervor and focus than NBA Draft talent evaluators who now move into three of the most pivotal months on the calendar, agents for coaches and executives track such job market forecasts like the weather. It's tracking that, in recent years, typically ramps up right around this time, when the madness of March and the end of the college basketball season approaches rapidly.

Perhaps you've already picked up on that sequencing if you follow the sport beyond the NBA level. If you haven't? You really need to.