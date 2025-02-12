I've got another Brandon Ingram story for you. This one, again, was witnessed at 2023 FIBA World Cup.



Team USA was staying at a five-star behemoth in the glitziest Manila neighborhood, replete with a highly touted steakhouse on some towering floor above the city. The hotel was outfitted with a gorgeous fitness center and adjoining basketball court that the Americans happily used for discreet practices, tucked away from autograph seekers and gridlocked traffic. Security escorted reporters covering the team back to the private floor.



One morning, Ingram told me he tried the steakhouse.



"How was it?"



I was genuinely curious since it had a sister burger spot that I was planning to hit for lunch.



Ingram, ever succinct with his words, shook his head and softly said: "Man, their wagyu ain't wagyu."



If the man has a taste for the finer things, you can't really blame him. Ingram has now signed two NBA contracts worth north of $100 million and he hasn't even turned 28 years old.



The second nine-figure deal was revealed to the world Tuesday. Ingram has signed a three-year, $120 million extension with the Raptors after Toronto traded for Ingram before last week's trade deadline.



There is much to unpack about Ingram's trade candidacy and the final result ... as well as the overall calculus that the Raptors applied here.