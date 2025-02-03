The Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers under cloak and dagger has sent true shockwaves rippling through the NBA, making various front office executives more emboldened to contemplate adding and call in overtures for adding any player.



And anyone not named LeBron James and Bradley Beal suddenly feels more vulnerable than ever to be dealt.



James and Beal are the only players in the league to hold full no-trade clauses. You've surely learned much about that crucial detail during these past few weeks thanks to all the conversation about Beal. As of this writing, James has shown no indication that he is willing to waive his no-trade during this season, league sources told The Stein Line.



However ...