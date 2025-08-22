Around-the-league NBA notes on a Friday?

With more coming from the old man on Sunday?

As it should be!

To the latest from my notebook on Jonathan Kuminga, potential Golden State trade scenarios, late-summer roster openings throughout the league and much more:

The Warriors and Kuminga — if you somehow haven't heard, read or watched this summer — remain at a contract impasse as Labor Day Weekend draws near.

Golden State has not been willing to offer the 22-year-old forward more than $45 million over two years, league sources say, in what would be the second NBA contract for 2021's seventh overall pick.

The Warriors have been unwavering in their stance that the deal structure include a team option in its second season for the 2026-27 campaign and that any agreement would force Kuminga to waive his right to grant consent on any trade during the 2025-26 season, when the bouncy swingman would be classified as a One-Year Bird.

Meanwhile ...

Kuminga and agent Aaron Turner of Verus Management have been just as resolute in their stance. No Warriors offer to date has come close to the four years and roughly $90 million that Phoenix had been prepared to furnish him, including a player option in Year 4, via sign-and-trade.

Remember, though, that Golden State does not want to lose Kuminga without compensation.